Sanef 'deeply worried and outraged' after journalists attacked in Nkandla

Journalists have suffered "brazen physical and verbal abuse" while covering the events outside former president Jacob Zuma's homestead in Nkandla, the SA National Editors' Forum said on Sunday.

In a particularly worrying case, the forum said SABC journalist Samkele Maseko "was physically manhandled by one supporter" on Sunday - just a day after he was subject to a "anger-fuelled interruption of a live broadcast".

Sanef chairperson, political editor Sbu Ngalwa, witnessed the violent attack on Sunday and had to step in.

“I pulled him out as he was being attacked, strangled and slapped by one of the supporters,” said Ngalwa.

Sanef said in its statement: "Since Friday, journalists have come under severe attacks while waiting for law enforcement agencies to execute a Constitutional Court ruling. Apart from supporters swearing and hurling verbal taunts at journalists, Edward Zuma, Zuma’s eldest son, also threatened to burn one of the media vehicles parked outside his father’s house.