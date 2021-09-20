What the law says about extent of force police can use in fighting crime

SAPS have duty not to cause harm to bystanders in carrying out duties

In July, SA was ravaged by lootings and violent protests after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma. Reports suggest that as many as 337 people have been killed and hundreds of businesses were lost or destroyed as a result of the violence that erupted during demonstrations across the country.



Among them was a 15-year-old who died after being shot with a rubber bullet by police during unrest at Southgate Spar in Pietermaritzburg. A witness to the incident claimed that the boy was standing in the parking lot, watching looters attempt to break down the doors that lead to the Spar centre, when he and his eight-year-old brother were shot at with rubber bullets by police...