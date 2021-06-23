Big Techs cannot be media outlaws

Threat to media freedom is becoming a complex phenomenon

May 3 marks an important day on the calendar of the media as the international day of press freedom as declared by the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco). Over the years, the world and media across the globe have been celebrating this day, reflecting on the safety of journalists and other factors inhibiting the ability of journalists to perform their duties freely and independently.



As reported by various organisations such as the International Federation of Journalists and Reporters without Borders, more than 50 journalists were killed and 235 imprisoned in the line of duty worldwide last year alone...