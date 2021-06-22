Mbeki raises red flags on reckless land reform

Mbeki has penned a 15-page document in which he calls on the party to relook at some of its proposals before parliament on how section 25 of the constitution should be amended in line with its 2017 conference resolution.

Former president Thabo Mbeki has torn into the ANC’s proposals on the expropriation of land without compensation, warning it would reinforce tribalism and drive away much-needed investment.



