ANC wishes Zuma well in prison, other political parties welcome incarceration

The ANC has wished its former president Jacob Zuma well after he handed himself over to serve a 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

Zuma handed himself over close to midnight on Wednesday after his supporters had been gathering outside his house since last week, when the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court and sentenced him to 15 months' incarceration for failing to appear at the Zondo commission.

His supporters, members of the Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association and even family members had vowed to block the police from arresting Zuma.

The ANC had even tasked some of its NEC members to visit his Nkandla home amid what commentators called an impending constitutional crisis.

In a statement on Thursday, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party respects Zuma's decision to hand himself over, and called for calm.

“The ANC notes and respects the decision by former president Jacob Zuma to comply with an incarceration order as issued by the Constitutional Court,” said Mabe.