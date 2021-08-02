Rights commission treads fine line on Covid vaccine
Bosses warned on workers’ right to refuse jab
As the government accelerates its vaccine rollout and industries prepare for a possible return to work, a growing number of employers and employees have approached the SA Human Rights Commission to seek counsel on how resolve an impasse over those who refuse take the jab.
The commission’s Gauteng manager, Buang Jones, said it had received more than 30 complaints last week from workers and employers seeking guidance on dealing with employees who are against vaccination...
