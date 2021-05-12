Economy has degraded, resulting in huge business losses, few job opportunities

We are failing crossover to a better life for all of us

In 27 years of democracy we did not built sufficient bridges to cross poverty ravines and connect citizenry to the envisaged socioeconomic liberation. It remains a mirage.



A few years ago I attended a colloquium at the University of the Free State on Sustainable Rural Learning Ecologies: Border Crossing on how to transform rural learning environments for quality education...