The family of former president Jacob Zuma is demanding that the state release him from the Estcourt Correctional Centre, where he is serving his 15-month sentence for contempt of court.

“We want Zuma to be released with no conditions,” said Zuma’s eldest son, Edward, in a statement released on Thursday afternoon.

Last week Zuma made his first public appearance since his imprisonment, when he attended his brother Michael’s funeral in Nkandla. Michael, who was buried last Thursday, died from a long illness a few days after Zuma began serving his sentence.

The correctional services department granted the 79-year-old former head of state compassionate leave, allowing him to be temporarily released under supervision to attend the funeral. He was later returned to the prison.

Edward has condemned the recent unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng in which hundreds of people were killed, and hundreds of stores and warehouses looted, damaged and torched. The unrest began shortly after Zuma was incarnated.

Edward said the family has “accepted that we share our father with the people of South Africa.