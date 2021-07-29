SA needs morality within society and leadership: Smangaliso Mkhatshwa

A “trust deficit” is one of the factors that led to the recent civil unrest which degenerated into violence, looting, deaths and destruction of infrastructure, says the chairperson of the Moral Regeneration Movement, Father Smangaliso Mkhatshwa.

The veteran liberation struggle stalwart and theologian expressed concern about what he termed a “yawning gap” between the government, dominant social classes, and people on the ground during a webinar this week hosted by North West church leaders under the auspices of Mahikeng Ministers Fellowship.

“The trust deficit between government, public representatives and the citizenry has been triggered by the rampant corruption, malfeasance, lawlessness, looting by leaders and ordinary people, worsening poverty, unemployment, femicide and more recently the disastrous Covid-19 epidemic,” he said.

Mkhatshwa acknowledged that like the government and political parties, the MRM was also conspicuous with its absence during the crisis.