New bill seeks to limit Dlamini-Zuma’s power on the state of disaster

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s powers to extend the state of disaster could be cut should a new bill being discussed in parliament be passed into law.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader Pieter Groenewald sponsored a private members bill which was on Wednesday adopted by the Cogta portfolio committee.

The bill seeks to curtail Dlamini-Zuma’s power to extend the state of disaster and give the power to the National Assembly.

It also aims to do the same in provinces and municipalities.

Dlamini-Zuma is opposed to the amendment.

“The Disaster Management Act does not provide adequate legislative accountability and oversight over the regulations published in terms of it, the duration of the state of disaster nor in respect of the extension of a state of disaster,” Groenewald said during his presentation to the committee.

He said in a constitutional democracy, legislation and regulations which have such an impact on citizens and their human rights should be subject to more legislative accountability, scrutiny and oversight.

SA is currently under a state of disaster in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.