Plus-size representation should go beyond size, says Manenje
Actress happy to see more full-figure women taking lead roles
Vele Manenje believes representation for full-figured women on television goes beyond type-casting and numbers.
The SA Film and Television Award (Safta) winner, 33, makes it clear right off the bat that she doesn’t want to be misquoted and misunderstood in speaking her own truth...
