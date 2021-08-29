Mass shooting in Umlazi leaves six dead

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating six cases of murder after a mass shooting on Saturday night in an informal settlement in U-section in Umlazi, south of Durban.

The victims, believed to be aged between 14 and 28, included two women.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker said four people were declared dead at the scene while another two died in hospital.

“Information at the scene from residents in the area indicates that the six individuals were involved in criminality in the area and it is suspected that they were killed by their rivals,” he said.

Naicker said police were called to the scene on Saturday night after residents of the informal settlement reported gunshots in the area.

“On arrival at the scene, police found the bodies of four individuals who had sustained gunshot wounds. They were also informed that another two people were taken to the Prince Mshiyeni Hospital. This was confirmed by police officers who attended to the scene as they discovered that the bodies of two other people are at the hospital,” he said.

