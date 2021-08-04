Long arm of the riots still affecting health sector

Healthcare services will continue to feel the effects of the recent riots, violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and some parts of Gauteng even as efforts to rebuild begin.

“The vulnerable population, poor communities, refugees and other marginalised populations will bear the brunt of the violent protests,” said Brenda Kubheka, managing director and co-founder of Health IQ Consulting, which provides risk management and clinical ethics services to the health sector.

“Accessing medical facilities will be more challenging and perhaps more expensive when people travel long distances to access care. Food supplies will impact how patients take medications, which may lead to disruption in compliance or taking medication in ways contrary to the advice given by medical professionals.”

Kubheka, who chairs the Gauteng Covid-19 bed management committee, among other things, suggested the riots will hit the health sector hard.

Tshowa Kabala, her research assistant, agreed.