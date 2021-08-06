KZN teacher gets R1.6m after spending 13 months in jail for false rape charge

A teacher who spent more than a year in custody after being falsely accused of raping a child has been awarded more than R1.6m in damages.

In his civil case against the minister of police and the national director of public prosecutions, Patrick Buthelezi set out in graphic detail the experiences which he encountered while incarcerated — not least of which was his terror that his fellow inmates would discover he was the one accused of raping the nine-year-old.

This after a newspaper article found its way into his cell and was read aloud. It gave details of the case but did not mention him by name.

“It angered them,” Buthelezi said in his statement to court. “They referred to the perpetrator as a madman and a dog who should be stabbed.”

Buthelezi handed himself over to police in November 2011 after the nine-year-old at the Umlazi school where he taught claimed he had sexually assaulted her. He was denied bail.

He was freed 13 months later after it emerged the child had been beaten by her aunt before she pointed a finger at him.