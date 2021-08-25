July riots have made already hard lives so much harder

Shoprite Holdings said in July that more than 200 of its stores across the group had been affected by the looting and vandalism in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. Many staff from these stores have been incorporated into teams that move around to clean and restock the damaged shops.

Ngcobo recalls how sombre the mood was as colleagues met and spoke of the damage that the riots caused and their fears of losing their jobs. “The looting lasted three days, but when it kicked in that I had really lost my job was when I was standing in my yard watching the smoke rising from the mall. They burnt it down when they had finished and I was angry, because I was asking myself why they didn’t leave it alone afterwards?

“I was so heartbroken because jobs are so difficult to find. And I live with my mom, who is unemployed and not well because she had a stroke. This job also helped me take care of my three children to whom I’m a single mother because their father passed on,” said Ngcobo.

Ngcobo says she has had to pay for some essentials using her mother’s pension during the time she wasn’t getting paid. “I’d find myself buying nappies with my mother’s pension. When I am working, I pay for her to see the doctor and for her medication. If she gets really ill, sometimes I pay for her transport.

“So, as I was watching my workplace go up in smoke, I was thinking about all these things. I worried about what my future holds without a job and with a family to take care of. My mind was running — where will I get money for my kid’s uniform ... [for] food, electricity. I slept for a full day and a half. I couldn’t bring myself to wake up and face what was now my reality,” Ngcobo explained.