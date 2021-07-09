African luxury fashion makes huge strides
SA designers, artists earn international respect
The future of African luxury fashion is in good hands with Laduma Ngxokolo, Rich Mnisi, Thebe Magugu and Sindiso Khumalo building scalable empires.
Gone are the days of homegrown fashion limited to the timeless tribal print and streetwear, but the global market has shown an appetite for Africa’s fast-growing luxury goods economy...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.