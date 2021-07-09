African luxury fashion makes huge strides

SA designers, artists earn international respect

The future of African luxury fashion is in good hands with Laduma Ngxokolo, Rich Mnisi, Thebe Magugu and Sindiso Khumalo building scalable empires.



Gone are the days of homegrown fashion limited to the timeless tribal print and streetwear, but the global market has shown an appetite for Africa’s fast-growing luxury goods economy...