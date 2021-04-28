Umlazi boy rescued after being ‘locked’ in house with dogs and no food for more than a month

A seven-year-old boy has been taken to a place of safety after he was allegedly locked in a house by his father with dogs and no access to food or water for more than a month.

The KwaZulu-Natal social development department intervened after being alerted about the alleged incident of severe child neglect in D Section of the south Durban township.

According to the department, neighbours found the special-needs child locked in the home.

“The boy with special needs, who stayed with his father, was spotted by members of the public standing inside the house secured with burglar guards. It remained locked daily.

“It is believed the boy was left in the care of his father by his grandmother. The father allegedly left the boy locked in the house more than a month ago,” said social development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza.