Zanele Muholi turns home into school to empower rural youth

Arts activist concerned with unequal access to opportunities

Visual activist, award-winning photographer and artist Zanele Muholi has turned part of their rural home in uMbumbulu, south of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, into a school to empower local youth.



While the world is on lockdown, Muholi used thier time and resources to start a project to empower youth in rural areas. The school began in February, which is essentially an addition to arts education activities they had already started over the years, offering workshops in painting, drawing, sculpture, presenting and computer skills...