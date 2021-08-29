Children's reading progress came to a halt in 2020, education department warns

A senior official of the department of basic education admitted that while teaching was progressing at “a better than expected level”, “very, very low levels of learning” were taking place.

During a media briefing by the department on Sunday, Cheryl Walters presented the findings of oversight and monitoring visits to schools to gauge their progress on the coverage of the curriculum.

She said that teachers were prioritising curriculum coverage which meant the focus was on teaching.

“Despite the teaching that is continuing, there’s still a large number of learning losses that is continuing.”

She said teachers were trying to stay on par with the annual teaching plans.