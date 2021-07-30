Music maestro Lindelani Mkhize always knew engineering was not his tune

'I had passion in helping people understand their voices'

Revered music producer, music executive and businessman Lindelani Mkhize, who will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award on Saturday, is a true music titan.



Born in Umlazi, south-west of Durban, Mkhize, who has been in the music business for 44 years, is lauded by the industry for his immense contribution to development of the industry, growing talent and reviving some of the local genres. In his quest to advance the industry, Mkhize created music stars, natured and unearthed many hidden gems in the music industry...