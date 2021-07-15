Union slams vandalising, looting of KZN schools

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation (Naptosa) has expressed concerns about 32 schools that have been vandalised and looted in KwaZulu-Natal as a result of the ongoing unrest.

According to a list from the provincial department of education, there were three schools that were burnt. Four schools in the Umgungundlovu area were looted of computers, office equipment and furniture.

In Pinetown, seven schools were looted and one school was burnt. In Umlazi, 13 schools were affected, in Harry Gwala district one school was burnt, in the Ugu district construction material was looted and in Amajuba four schools were looted and they also burnt classrooms and school furniture.

Naptosa executive Basil Manuel said the education of pupils was compromised. “This is where we find ourselves today. We are sickened by schools burnt to the ground, and the reason apparently being that people were looking for food. Having stolen everything in the school, there could be no reason other than callous destructiveness for the school to be burned,” he said.

Manuel said it was shocking that a number of schools have been looted. “Stealing objects and equipment from a school is contemptible, but stealing the future of innocent children and disrupting their lives is unforgivable.