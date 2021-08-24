Zuma needs 'millions' to cover legal fees — here’s how you can donate

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has turned to his supporters for donations to help cover the former president’s legal costs.

The foundation shared the plea via its official Twitter account on Tuesday.

“Dear People of SA and the world. Please lend a helping hand. We humbly request donations support to help cover the legal fees of our patron,” the foundation said, adding banking details for donations.

Zuma’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi told TimesLIVE the former president needs “millions” to cover his legal fees.

He said it was too early to reveal how much has been raised since putting out the request.

The foundation’s request has been met with mixed reactions on social media. Some users said the former president “should be able to cover his legal fees with the money he allegedly stole”.