Work hard, respect your teammates — Zuma advises Singh

Bafana Bafana and FC Copenhagen legend Sibusiso Zuma has given Luther Singh a piece of advice on what he needs to do to succeed at the club.

This is after Singh joined the Danish side from SC Braga (Portugal) yesterday on a four-year deal. He will remain on their books until 2025, with the value of the transfer believed to be €1,5m (about R25m).

Zuma is regarded as a club legend by the Danish club after joining them in 2000 from Orlando Pirates and went on to lift two Danish league titles — the Royal League trophy and one Danish Cup. He also scored 55 goals from 188 games during his five-year spell. The club and its supporters have since honoured Zuma by making a stone-carved statue depicting his famous bicycle kick against Brondby in 2001.

There is no doubt that Singh will be looking to follow in his footsteps and Zuma said one piece of advice he can give is to work hard and respect his teammates if he is to have a successful stay.

“I have just received the news that you have joined FC Copenhagen. I’m just happy for you. It is an amazing team and club and they love South Africans,” Zuma said on the club's social media account yesterday.

“Just make sure that you enjoy every moment of this journey. Respect the teammates, respect the club and give the fans your best. Good luck my brother on your new journey.”

Singh, 24, was pleased with his move and promised to do his best during his four-year stay to help the club.

“I’m excited to get started and I promise to do my best for the team. I have arrived safely here and I can’t wait to start,” he told the club social media department.

“FCK has a fantastic reputation in Europe and not least in SA, where we all know the story of Zuma, but also Elrio van Heerden, who did great here.

“I have only heard good things about the club, and even though I had opportunities in Portugal, England, and other leagues, FC Copenhagen is the right choice for me.

Meanwhile, also yesterday, SuperSport United confirmed the signings of Buhle Mkhwanazi on a one-year deal with an option to renew.

The 31-year-old joins Matsatsantsa after spending a year without a club after his saga with TTM, now known as Marumo Gallants, last season after they bought Bidvest Wits status.