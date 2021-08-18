South Africa

Carl Niehaus set to fight Covid-19 violation in Estcourt magistrate's court

By Mluleki Mdletshe - 18 August 2021 - 11:20
Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus waits with his partner Noluthando Mdluli in the Estcourt magistrate's court on Wednesday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus arrived at the Estcourt magistrate’s court on Wednesday surrounded by comrades, a strong police presence and virtual support from former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Dudu.

Niehaus was arrested last month for breaking level 4 lockdown regulations after he and a group of ANC members and supporters gathered outside the Estcourt prison where Jacob Zuma was incarcerated.

The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson was expected to pay a R3,000 fine by August 6 or appear in court.

Niehaus posted on social media that he intended to fight the case.

“I will show you that I am not a coward by taking the NPA head-on tomorrow in court in Estcourt for wrongful arrest, and that the Covid-19 protocols are being abused to undermine the constitution and to repress freedom of speech. I will be in court fighting!”

TimesLIVE

