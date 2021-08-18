Carl Niehaus set to fight Covid-19 violation in Estcourt magistrate's court
Suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus arrived at the Estcourt magistrate’s court on Wednesday surrounded by comrades, a strong police presence and virtual support from former president Jacob Zuma's daughter, Dudu.
Niehaus was arrested last month for breaking level 4 lockdown regulations after he and a group of ANC members and supporters gathered outside the Estcourt prison where Jacob Zuma was incarcerated.
We Are With You Cde @niehaus_carl … ✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽!!! pic.twitter.com/XlUf0mudCa— Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) August 18, 2021
The Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson was expected to pay a R3,000 fine by August 6 or appear in court.
Niehaus posted on social media that he intended to fight the case.
“I will show you that I am not a coward by taking the NPA head-on tomorrow in court in Estcourt for wrongful arrest, and that the Covid-19 protocols are being abused to undermine the constitution and to repress freedom of speech. I will be in court fighting!”
Heavy police presence on Albert Street outside the courthouse@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/PHNioJo45a— 📝 TIMES_5 i v ē™ (@Mluleki_TZ5) August 18, 2021
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.