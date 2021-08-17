We must aim to transfer 75% of ownership of the economy to blacks

The many challenges SA faced when I was elected, like unemployment and poverty, are still there

Last Thursday, I finished my second tour of national duty with the Black Business Council (BBC) as its president, after having served as secretary-general before, which makes this an ideal time for reflection.



When I was elected president, the country was facing multiple challenges. These included low economic growth (including occasionally flirting with recession), credit rating downgrades (raising the cost of borrowing), rising levels of poverty and hunger, unemployment – especially among the youth – inequality, corruption and decline of our state-owned enterprises. ..