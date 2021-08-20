RET hyenas pin hopes on clueless Duduzane

When the NDZ project failed in 2017 at Nasrec, the RET hyenas then pinned their hopes on Jacob Zuma's political heir apparent, Ace Magashule.

Now that Magashule seems to be lost somewhere in the political wilderness and heading straight to jail, the RET hyenas have become so desperate that they are using a weak and clueless candidate, Duduzane Zuma, for the ANC presidency and that of the country.

Duduzane has nothing to offer, neither on ideology, nor political clout, just the Zuma surname. The only people who could be led by this spoilt brat are the brainless supporters of his father. This country can't be led by the fugitive Guptas' teaboy.

With all his baggage as a business associate of the controversial Guptas, his move is both "desperate" and "populist." As law-abiding citizens of this country, we must unite and never allow these psychos and thieves anywhere near the seat of power. They all belong in jail like their leader.

Bushy Green, Kagiso