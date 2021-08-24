Durban 'national shutdown' march postponed

Having learnt from the looting and destruction that took place last month, law enforcement agencies left nothing to chance on Monday amid threats of a national shutdown and deployed thousands of personnel in strategic areas across Gauteng.

Monday was the day on which the so called “national shutdown” was meant to kick-start after several anonymous posters were shared on social media and the Gauteng safety cluster put boots on the ground, ready for any eventuality.

The cluster mobilised taxi associations, members of the Community Policing Forum, the SANDF and communities to be on the lookout for any suspicious gatherings.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela met with community safety MEC Faith Mazibuko in Protea, Soweto, where an internal briefing was conducted on the readiness for any eventuality.

“This time around we’ve seen private security coming around to support our operation and deployed their air support so that we see exactly what is happening in the province or be informed of any gathering of any mischief which may be happening,” Mawela said.

He was then accompanied by Mazibuko on a visit to some of the identified hotspots, such as Maponya Mall, Nancefield and Bara Taxi rank, where he assured residents that law enforcement was in control of the situation.