After havoc, Umzinto community begins to rebuild

Opposition MP Narend Singh said outsiders might not appreciate the economic significance of south coast towns like Umzinto nor how long it would take them to recover from the damage.

‘I don’t know how I will recover’

Umzinto was devastated by the riots. Residents there and in nearby Umkomaas said outliers came first with spray paint and matches. They robbed ATMs, eulogised former president Jacob Zuma with graffiti and lit fires. These actions sparked general looting.

“This was not random,” said Stephen.

“It was the same modus operandi in towns all the way from Highflats down to Umzinto, but Umzinto was particularly badly affected.”

“F**k the police” and “Zuma” was painted in black on shops near the Umkomaas taxi rank, close to where Asif Razar ran a general dealer before it was gutted.

“Fifteen years of my hard work is gone,” Razar said.

“But I must carry on. I have to pay my rent. I have to feed my wife and two children. We have no insurance, but we help each other.”

Fakir Amin is a Pakistani migrant who has called Umzinto home since 2003 and ran a cellphone shop that was destroyed.

“It’s horrible. I don’t know how the leadership of this country will tackle this. I don’t know how I will recover.”

Like Razar, Amin started trading again in the smouldering embers of his shop.

Reverend Cosmos Mzizi, Umzinto’s resident Catholic priest, joined an interfaith committee to help rebuild Umzinto.

“It is going to take a long time to rebuild this town, but I’ve seen people come in from all over to clean up because they need the town. People are poor, but they are also outraged and embarrassed by the looting and destruction.”

Mzizi said the impact was profound. Businesses without cash flow and stock were looking to insurance companies but were unsure if they would be helped.

While the rebuild is under way for many, Mzizi said some will not recover.

“People are distraught. It is really sad. For them it is economic collapse.”

Migrant and trader Yugie Yu and his brother John watched in horror as their clothing store burnt to the ground. They built up their business over 15 years and saw it reduced to ashes in a matter of hours. Stock worth R5m was destroyed.