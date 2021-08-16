Why burn down the country for Zuma and his selfish children?

Former president did nothing for blacks, so don't sacrifice our future for him

The radical economic transformation (RET) faction of the ANC is again threatening a national shutdown next Monday, August 23. Given the chaos our country experienced last month, which started like a rumour by faceless people, we cannot afford to ignore such threats.



Hopefully, our security forces are now wide awake to infiltrate the plotters and thwart their evil plans before chaos erupts...