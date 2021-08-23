Jacob Zuma's case just history repeating itself

"Chickens coming home to roost never did make me sad, in fact, they have always made me glad." These are the words of Afro-American leader Malcom X referring to the assassination of then US president John F Kennedy in November 22 1963.

Malcolm saw the killing of JFK as a case of chickens coming home to roost. The CIA, which orchestrated the killing of JFK, was out in the world assassinating different head of states. When they killed Kennedy, to Malcolm it was just a case of chickens coming home to roost. One could say the same thing about Jacob Zuma.

What Zuma is going through right now is nothing but history repeating itself. This could have been avoided but then again all the ANC leaders never learn from history. During his heydays with captains of industry, Zuma used to mock and laugh at the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) and Azapo.

The PAC has always warned the ANC of being too compromising and lenient towards the imperialists in this country. At some stage, Zuma once declared the PAC dead. A statement to which PAC president Letlapa Mphahlele wrote a powerful refute.

Zuma was heavily involved in major meetings which resulted in having this country being sold for petty cash and since 1994 to the most recent years, he has been enjoying the status that comes with being part of the "selling out team".

Actually, even under his presidency, Zuma used state-owned organs to destabilise and destroy the PAC. Imperialists cannot be trusted.

Tebogo Brown, Witpoortjie