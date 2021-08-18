Columnists

Mokgoro's sacking unsurprising

Preoccupation with power, sadly, comes at a great cost to the general populace

By Sowetan - 18 August 2021 - 08:00

On Tuesday, the ANC in North West announced that Bushy Maape will take over as premier of the province following its instruction to Job Mokgoro to resign. 

The move is unsurprising. The North West is a prominent feature on a long list of troublesome ANC regions. Its corridors of power have for years been marred by political instability. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in
‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...