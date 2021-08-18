Mokgoro's sacking unsurprising

Preoccupation with power, sadly, comes at a great cost to the general populace

On Tuesday, the ANC in North West announced that Bushy Maape will take over as premier of the province following its instruction to Job Mokgoro to resign.



The move is unsurprising. The North West is a prominent feature on a long list of troublesome ANC regions. Its corridors of power have for years been marred by political instability. ..