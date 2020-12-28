Bakubung community obtains order stopping administrator's appointment

The Bakubung ba Ratheo traditional community has welcomed a high court judgment which suspended North West premier Job Mokgoro's decision to appoint an administrator for the community.

The premier had made the decision, effective from December 1, to appoint Moatlhodi Dilotsotlhe as administrator.

Some of Dilotsotlhe's duties included investigations into the financial affairs of the community and its commercial and economic vehicles.

The decision by Mokgoro came after the community pleaded poverty in June as regular dividend flows from its R500m investment in financial advisory firm Musa Group dried up.

The 30,000-strong Bakubung ba Ratheo's land, near Rustenburg, sits on top of substantial platinum deposits.

The community applied to the North West high court to interdict and suspend the implementation of the decision of Mokgoro to place the community under administration and the appointment of an administrator.