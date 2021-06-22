Efforts to turn around embattled North West must continue — after three-year struggle

Parliament's ad hoc committee on the section 100 intervention in the North West has recommended that efforts to turn around the embattled province continue.

This amid collapsing municipalities as a result of parallel government structures and a lack of service delivery by several provincial departments.

The recommendations are contained in a 78-page parliamentary report released on Monday evening.

“The committee notes some progress being made in the province. However, given the magnitude of outstanding challenges, which still persist in the province of North West, the committee is of the view that continuous and regular monitoring of the intervention as required by section 100(2)(c) of the constitution, which includes visiting government facilities and vigorous engagements with various organisations, IMTT [interministerial task team], provincial executive and communities in the North West until the situation has improved and the review process has been undertaken will be vital,” the report reads.

“The NCOP [National Council of Provinces} should ensure that parliamentary sector committees obtain this report so that they can follow up on the set of recommendations made by the ad hoc committee inquiring into the North West section 100 intervention.”