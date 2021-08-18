Clover factory move to KZN gathers steam
Dairy giant says NW government hasn't responded to request for meeting
The North West government has failed in two months to convince one of the biggest employers and largest cheese factory to halt its planned relocation from a town paralysed by poor service delivery and factional battles for power.
So steadfast was dairy company Clover in its plans to relocate from Lichtenburg to Queensburgh in KwaZulu-Natal that the provincial government failed to secure a single meeting with the company in two months during its efforts to persuade them to stay...
