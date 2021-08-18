South Africa

Clover factory move to KZN gathers steam

Dairy giant says NW government hasn't responded to request for meeting

18 August 2021 - 07:21
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

The North West government has failed in two months to convince one of the biggest employers and largest cheese factory to halt its planned relocation from a town paralysed by poor service delivery and factional battles for power.

So steadfast was dairy company Clover in its plans to relocate from Lichtenburg to Queensburgh in KwaZulu-Natal that the provincial government failed to secure a single meeting with the company in two months during its efforts to persuade them to stay...

