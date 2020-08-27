North West premier was hospitalised in Gauteng to be closer to his children, MPs told

North West premier Prof Job Mokgoro has shot down speculation that he sought medical treatment in another province due to the substandard condition of hospitals in the province he leads.

Mokgoro tested positive for Covid-19 last month and was treated at a Johannesburg hospital.

He said he was hospitalised in Gauteng because his children work there and had pleaded with him to be closer to them.

Mokgoro, who was leading his provincial government in an appearance before the National Assembly's co-operative governance portfolio committee on Wednesday to talk about the province's response to Covid-19, was put on the spot by EFF MP Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi.