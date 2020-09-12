Department not happy as Bakgatla administrator is still locked out

The North West department of local government, human settlements and traditional affairs has expressed displeasure at what it regards as Bakgatla ba Kgafela chief Nyalala Pilane's flouting of a court order.

On September 2, the high court in Mahikeng ordered that Pilane hand over the administration of the Bakgatla ba Kgafela Tribal Authority offices in Moruleng, to the new acting chief, Rangwane Ramono Pilane Linchwe.

This had not happened by Friday.

“The department condemns in the strongest possible terms the conduct of Kgosi Nyalala Pilane, who seeks to appropriate to himself power above the judiciary of this country,” the department said in a statement.