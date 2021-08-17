North West ANC appoints Robben Island veteran to replace Mokgoro

The ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) in the North West has instructed premier Job Mokgoro to resign from the helm of the provincial administration as well as the party’s MPL in the provincial legislature as it announced Struggle veteran Bushy Maape as the premier-elect.



The push to completely remove Mokgoro came after intensified power battles over the control of the provincial government between him and the IPC, which is subjecting him to a disciplinary hearing for defiance...