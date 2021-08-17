South Africa

North West ANC appoints Robben Island veteran to replace Mokgoro

17 August 2021 - 16:17
Siviwe Feketha Political Reporter

The ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) in the North West has instructed premier Job Mokgoro to resign from the helm of the provincial administration as well as the party’s MPL in the provincial legislature as it announced Struggle veteran Bushy Maape as the premier-elect.

The push to completely remove Mokgoro came after intensified power battles over the control of the provincial government between him and the IPC, which is  subjecting him to a disciplinary hearing for defiance...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Chaotic scenes as residents flee Kabul after Taliban forces move in
‘Complicit we were not’: Ramaphosa on corruption, the ANC & Guptas at state ...