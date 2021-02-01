Mokgoro seeks clarity from Luthuli House
You’re fired, but stay on, ANC tells North West premier
The ANC in North West has been thrown into turmoil after its sitting premier Job Mokgoro was suspended by the party’s interim provincial committee but allowed to keep his job as the leader of the provincial government.
The bizarre decision by the ANC’s interim provincial committee (IPC) was officially confirmed yesterday but has left some in the party baffled. Mokgoro and four other party members are accused of defying the party caucus by voting with the opposition during the election of chair of chairs in the legislature...
