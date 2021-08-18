Mokgoro's 'defiance' leads to his downfall
North West premier unceremoniously shown the door
Outgoing North West premier Job Mokgoro’s alleged defiance and failure to consult on deployments in the running of government has been cited as his undoing as the party said it no longer needed him at the helm of the troubled province.
Mokgoro, who was brought in to restore failed governance in the province following the removal of Supra Mahumapelo in 2018, was yesterday unceremoniously shown the door by the ANC interim provincial committee (IPC)...
