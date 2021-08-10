New Joburg mayor Matongo calls for unity among parties
Newly elected Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo has called for increased political cooperation among parties in the city as he was voted into the helm of the economic hub on Tuesday.
Matongo was elected unopposed during a special council meeting which was convened to fill the post that was left vacant by his predecessor Geoff Makhubo who died last month due to Covid-19 complications...
