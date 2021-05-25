Budget boost for Orange Farm, Kliptown and Ivory Park development
Residents of Orange Farm, Kliptown and Ivory Park will finally have substantial improvement of basic infrastructure as the City of Johannesburg plans to invest billions of rand in an effort to replicate its gains made in Soweto as a whole.
This was announced by Johannesburg finance MMC Jolidee Matongo in his 2021/2022 budget delivered in council on Tuesday...
