Jolidee Matongo becomes new mayor of Joburg unopposed
Jolidee Matongo has officially been named the new Johannesburg executive mayor after a special meeting to fill the post left vacant by Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications.
Matongo was elected after receiving more than 260 council votes on Tuesday and remained uncontested, a rare occurrence in the city.
He emerged victorious after a vigorous process which subjected him and two other mayoral candidates to a new rule in which prospective metro mayors are interviewed by the party’s powerful top six.
His name was the most preferred by the ANC in the province after the selection of three names, including Salphina Mulaudzi and Mpho Moerane for mayoral candidate.
We hope we will all pull together as political parties in the best interests of our residents because ours is to serve the people of Johannesburg, put aside our political bickering and differences and put ahead the interest of the people of Johannesburg.Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo
“I didn’t assume that at this hour I would be on this podium, but we always carry hope with us. Madam speaker, let me thank the ANC for the confidence they have shown in me, and thank the 269 councillors who have, in the history of the city, unanimously decided to say ‘we will not look at any other candidate but yourself councillor Matongo’. I appreciate the honour and the privilege.”
Matongo was the metro’s MMC for finance since 2019.
He vowed to hit the ground running to ensure better lives for the residents of Johannesburg working alongside different political parties.
“We hope we will all pull together as political parties in the best interests of our residents because ours is to serve the people of Johannesburg, put aside our political bickering and differences and put ahead the interests of the people of Johannesburg,” he said.
“We must make sure the daily lived experiences of the people of Johannesburg are improved.
“We will make a statement at the next council meeting because we need to put together a team. This is not a one-man show. A team must be put together, we must review plans and everything that is on the table and make an official statement that council can engage with at the next meeting.”
ANC regional spokesperson Dada Morero said Matongo had served the ANC and the city selflessly for many years.
“He has demonstrated unquestionable commitment to the wellbeing of the city and its residents. He is a tried-and-tested cadre of our movement who started participating at a tender age of 13 during the times when it was not fashionable to do so.”
The newly elected mayor is said to hold qualifications including a diploma in public management, a postgraduate degree in public management from Unisa and a postgraduate diploma in management from Milpark Business School.
He is pursuing his master’s degree in public management with MANCOSA, according to Morero.
