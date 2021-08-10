Jolidee Matongo becomes new mayor of Joburg unopposed

Jolidee Matongo has officially been named the new Johannesburg executive mayor after a special meeting to fill the post left vacant by Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications.

Matongo was elected after receiving more than 260 council votes on Tuesday and remained uncontested, a rare occurrence in the city.

He emerged victorious after a vigorous process which subjected him and two other mayoral candidates to a new rule in which prospective metro mayors are interviewed by the party’s powerful top six.

His name was the most preferred by the ANC in the province after the selection of three names, including Salphina Mulaudzi and Mpho Moerane for mayoral candidate.