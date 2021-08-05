Coalitions will decide Joburg mayoral race

The race for the hot seat of Joburg mayor could be decided by how successful the ANC is in negotiating its way back to power with a coalition of small parties. The EFF could also be kingmakers again by voting with the DA and other parties.



The DA is planning to contest the mayoral chain in Johannesburg but the party would only stand a chance with its 97 seats out of the 270 council seats if the red berets, who haven't voted with DA since Herman Mashaba left as mayor, and other smaller parties voted with it...