100% rebate for over 60s earning less than R10k

Pensioners in certain income brackets to benefit from revised property rates in Joburg

If you are 60 years old, live in a property that is less than R2.5m and earn less than R10,000, you are not going to pay for property rates in the City of Johannesburg.



This is one of the changes contained in the revised draft rates policy of the City of Johannesburg which has been released by finance MMC Jolidee Matongo. ..