'Experienced' Matongo leads race to be Joburg mayor

The ANC's nomination of candidates to succeed the late Geoff Makhubo as mayor of Johannesburg had to be settled by who had administrative and political experience to lead the city in the long term

The party's Greater Johannesburg regional executive committee submitted three names to the Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) that sat on Tuesday to ratify a preferred candidate after a fierce contestation...