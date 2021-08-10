D-Day for Joburg mayoral election, as coalition partners club together for Matongo
The Johannesburg metro is set to have a new mayor on Tuesday as its council is scheduled to hold a special meeting for a mayoral election to fill the post left vacant by the late mayor, Geoff Makhubo.
Makhubo succumbed to Covid-19 complications last month and the economic hub has since been left without executive political leadership...
