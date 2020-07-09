City of Joburg finally passes budget for financial year 2020/21 after delay

The City of Johannesburg has finally passed its belated budget for the financial year 2020/2021.

Finance MMC Jolidee Matongo on Thursday tabled a R68,1bn budget in a virtual council meeting.

Matongo’s budget before council included a capital budget of R7,5bn.

The country’s economic, which is run by an ANC-led coalition, failed to pass its budget by the end of June prompting cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Lebogang Maile to give them a deadline until Friday to do so. Their failure shocked the local government sphere as it had implications at worse of the council being dissolved and placed under administration.

In the budget, Matongo prioritised relief for pensioners in light of the financial pressures brought by Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is clear that the Covid-19 pandemic has turned the global economy upside down and the City of Johannesburg has not been an exception,” said MMC Matongo.

He announced that the city, after public concerns, decided to withdraw the proposed fixed charges of R200 for residential and R400 for commercial pre-paid electricity.

Property rates will increase by 4%, water tariffs by 6,6% and electricity by 6,23%.