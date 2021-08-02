Taxi boss gunned down in Eastern Cape
The body of a 64-year-old taxi chairman was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Thwalikhulu in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, police said.
Police spokesperson Sgt Kaya Matola-Mvanyashe said the man was the chairman of the Mqanduli Taxi Association.
His body was found in the Ndungunyeni area at around 7pm on Friday, Matola-Mvanyashe said.
“According to information, when he arrived at his home he was shot several times by two unknown male suspects seen through a window by the son of the deceased.
“The motive for the murder is unknown but conflict among taxi associations can’t be ruled out.”
A murder case had been opened.
