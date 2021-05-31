Alleged triggerman in Bozwana's murder has been arrested after six years
A man who is alleged to have been the triggerman in the murder of North West businessman Wandile Bozwana has been arrested.
The man, who is a KZN taxi boss, cannot be named as he is expected to be formally charged, will be expected to appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court on Monday. ..
