South Africa

Taxi boss accuses Mbalula of threatening him over branded vehicles

14 April 2021 - 18:48

A Limpopo taxi boss has accused transport minister Fikile Mbalula of intimidation over his branded vehicles bearing the face of embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Self-proclaimed king of kwasa kwasa music and ANC member Malo A Botseba – real name Stephen Sefofa – whose vehicles have been used recently to ferry supporters of provincial treasurer Danny Msiza to court, said Mbalula threatened him during a phone conversation...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
X