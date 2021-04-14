Taxi boss accuses Mbalula of threatening him over branded vehicles

A Limpopo taxi boss has accused transport minister Fikile Mbalula of intimidation over his branded vehicles bearing the face of embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.



Self-proclaimed king of kwasa kwasa music and ANC member Malo A Botseba – real name Stephen Sefofa – whose vehicles have been used recently to ferry supporters of provincial treasurer Danny Msiza to court, said Mbalula threatened him during a phone conversation...